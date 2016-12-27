Carrie Fisher dead at 60: ‘Star Wars’ cast share their memories of iconic actress

Princess Leia, you were loved by many. From Harrison Ford to Mark Hamill, familiar faces from the Star Wars world shared their beautiful tributes to Carrie Fisher, who died Tuesday after suffering a full cardiac arrest last week.

“It is with a very deep sadness that Billie Lourd confirms that her beloved mother Carrie Fisher passed away,” reads a statement from Fisher’s family spokesperson Simon Halls.

“She was loved by the world and she will be missed profoundly. Our entire family thanks you for your thoughts and prayers,” the statement read.

READ MORE: Carrie Fisher, ‘Star Wars’ icon, dies at age 60

On Dec. 23, Fisher went into full cardiac arrest while on an airplane headed to Los Angeles from London. She was rushed to hospital and placed in intensive care.

READ MORE: Celebrities share their touching tributes to Carrie Fisher, Star Wars icon

Fans of the actress who portrayed one of the world’s most iconic heroines sent their messages of condolences, while her cast mates and members of the wildly popular franchise shared their tributes too:

George Lucas issued this statement, according to Reuters: “Carrie and I have been friends for most of our adult lives. She was extremely smart; a talented writer, actress and comedienne with a very colorful personality that everyone loved. In ‘Star Wars,’ she was our great and powerful princess — feisty, wise and full of hope in a role that was more difficult than most people might think. My heart and prayers are with Billie, Debbie and all Carrie’s family, friends and fans. She will be missed by all.”

From his production company, Bad Robot, JJ Abrams tweeted:

“Carrie was one-of-a-kind…brilliant, original,” Harrison Ford said in a statement. “Funny and emotionally fearless. She lived her life, bravely.”

Princess Leia, @carrieffisher now one with the Force. Your kindness & sharp wit will be missed. #RIP PS: Thanks for the milk & cookies. xx pic.twitter.com/sFSy9UmvYY — Warwick Davis (@WarwickADavis) December 27, 2016

I thought I had got what I wanted under the tree. I didn't. In spite of so many thoughts and prayers from so many. I am very, very sad. — Anthony Daniels (@ADaniels3PO) December 27, 2016

Dearest Carrie, so incredibly sad to say farewell so soon to such a beautifully honest and unique human being- see you in the multiverse. — Andy Serkis (@andyserkis) December 27, 2016

I am extremely sad to learn of Carrie's passing. She was wonderful to work with. Condolences to her friends, family & fans around the world. pic.twitter.com/DGRYQYPZgO — DARTH VADER (@isDARTHVADER) December 27, 2016

The Academy thanked Fisher for her contributions to the film industry, too:

Thank you Carrie Fisher for all that you've given us. You'll be missed. pic.twitter.com/q74YkG9KPg — The Academy (@TheAcademy) December 27, 2016

While her mom thanked the public for their outpouring of support:

With files from Reuters

carmen.chai@globalnews.ca

Follow @Carmen_Chai