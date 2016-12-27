Carrie Fisher dead at 60: ‘Star Wars’ cast share their memories of iconic actress
Princess Leia, you were loved by many. From Harrison Ford to Mark Hamill, familiar faces from the Star Wars world shared their beautiful tributes to Carrie Fisher, who died Tuesday after suffering a full cardiac arrest last week.
“It is with a very deep sadness that Billie Lourd confirms that her beloved mother Carrie Fisher passed away,” reads a statement from Fisher’s family spokesperson Simon Halls.
“She was loved by the world and she will be missed profoundly. Our entire family thanks you for your thoughts and prayers,” the statement read.
On Dec. 23, Fisher went into full cardiac arrest while on an airplane headed to Los Angeles from London. She was rushed to hospital and placed in intensive care.
Fans of the actress who portrayed one of the world’s most iconic heroines sent their messages of condolences, while her cast mates and members of the wildly popular franchise shared their tributes too:
George Lucas issued this statement, according to Reuters: “Carrie and I have been friends for most of our adult lives. She was extremely smart; a talented writer, actress and comedienne with a very colorful personality that everyone loved. In ‘Star Wars,’ she was our great and powerful princess — feisty, wise and full of hope in a role that was more difficult than most people might think. My heart and prayers are with Billie, Debbie and all Carrie’s family, friends and fans. She will be missed by all.”
From his production company, Bad Robot, JJ Abrams tweeted:
“Carrie was one-of-a-kind…brilliant, original,” Harrison Ford said in a statement. “Funny and emotionally fearless. She lived her life, bravely.”
The Academy thanked Fisher for her contributions to the film industry, too:
While her mom thanked the public for their outpouring of support:
