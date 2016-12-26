Halifax non-profit internet service provider to offer low-cost plan to more public housing

A non-profit internet service provider is working on providing $125-a-year internet service to residents of three Halifax public housing buildings in 2017.

Ahern Manor, Gordon B. Isnor Manor and Sunrise Manor were selected as part of the Manors Project.

“People living in the manors tend to be very alone. Without a lot of income, you don’t go out,” said Andrew Wright, office manager of the Chebucto Community Net.

The organization will pay to use Dalhousie University‘s network.

A bridge device to be installed on the Sir Charles Tupper Medical Building will wirelessly connect to devices on the other buildings.

Wright said 478 units should be able to access the connection (15 Mbps upload and download speeds) once the installation is completed.

“People living near the manors, with the right equipment, they would be able to use this connection, too,” he added.

In 2013, two south end manors were connected as part of the same project.

Gordon B. Isnor Manor will be the last of the three buildings to receive the connection because it’s the last one left to wire.

All three should be connected by the spring of 2017, according to Wright.

A potential future phase of the project will connect Dartmouth’s Alderney Manor, Eastwood Manor and Nantucket Place.