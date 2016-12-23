Winnipeg police warn of gold bar fraud

WINNIPEG — Police are warning anyone considering buying a gold bar similar to the one above that it may be counterfeit.

Officers noticed a number of “suspicious transactions” regarding a one-ounce gold bar at multiple pawn shops across Winnipeg on Nov. 30 that prompted an investigation. Police soon learned that similar incidents were being investigated in other Canadian cities.

Six one-ounce gold bars were exchanged for just under $5,000. They were stamped with either Perth Mint or Produits Artistiques Mateaux Precieux from Switzerland.

Police warn that the bars are “very high-quality counterfeits” and caution anyone considering buying one to take extra steps to make sure they’re real.