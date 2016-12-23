Weather
December 23, 2016
Snowfall warning issued for the Fraser Valley on Friday

Just in time for one of the busiest travel days of the year, the snow has re-appeared in many parts of B.C. including metro Vancouver. As usual, one of the hardest-hit areas is expected to be the Fraser valley - the main route for a lot of holiday travel on "wheels".

A snowfall warning for the Fraser Valley has been issued Friday morning.

Environment Canada says between five and 10 centimetres is expected to fall today.

This snowfall is due to a low pressure centre over northwest Oregon heading towards the southwest interior of B.C. by midday.

The snow is expected to continue throughout the day.

Environment Canada says drivers should prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions.

