Snowfall warning issued for the Fraser Valley on Friday
A snowfall warning for the Fraser Valley has been issued Friday morning.
Environment Canada says between five and 10 centimetres is expected to fall today.
This snowfall is due to a low pressure centre over northwest Oregon heading towards the southwest interior of B.C. by midday.
The snow is expected to continue throughout the day.
Environment Canada says drivers should prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions.
