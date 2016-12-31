Year in Review 2016: A recap of Barack Obama’s last year as president of the United States

Barack Obama was inaugurated as the 44th president of the United States on Jan. 20, 2009. Not only was he the first president to be elected who was born outside the contiguous United States, but he was also the first African American to hold the top spot in the White House. This year, 2016, marks Obama’s last year as president before the new president-elect, Donald Trump, takes over.

These are some of Obama’s more memorable moments over his final 12 months in office:

Personable, humorous

There were no shortage of moments in 2016 where President Barack Obama was able to get a laugh, or a tear, whether at speaking engagements, ceremonies or just embarrassing his daughter while singing ‘happy birthday’ in front of a large crowd.

“I just have two more words to say: Obama out.”

At the end of his White House correspondents’ dinner this year, Obama finished his speech by thanking journalists for their hard work and dedication and reminded everyone that the dinner would be his last as president by dropping his microphone and telling them he was “out.”

“I’m the president, so I’m going to take one more minute.”

In March, a host who had been interviewing Obama at the South by Southwest festival was wrapping the engagement up when Obama kindly told the interviewer that he was the president and could take another minute to finish his answer, to which the audience laughed.

WATCH: Barack Obama not ready to wrap-up speaking engagement

“The NCAA bans the dunk. They didn’t say it was about Kareem, but it was about Kareem.”

On Nov. 22, Obama presented his final Presidential Medal of Freedom to 20 people. Among those honoured was former NBA superstar Kareem Abdul Jabbar, who Obama pointed out was taller than him.

WATCH: Kareem Abdul Jabbar, Obama laugh at height difference during Medal of Freedom ceremony

“Inspires us to be better, one joke, one dance at a time.”

Another notable recipient of the medal was comedian Ellen Degeneres who was unable to hold back tears as Obama thanked her for coming out as gay and her courage for doing it publicly.

WATCH: Ellen DeGeneres can’t hold back tears getting Medal of Freedom

“From every family who never imagined that their loved one would be taken from our lives by a bullet from a gun.”

Obama’s time in office will also be remembered by more serious moments, including when the president cried while remembering the young victims of the Sandy Hook Elementary school shooting.

WATCH: President Obama breaks down in tears as he recalls victims of Sandy Hook shootings

“It’s a job of a father to embarrass his daughters.”

Malia Obama, the eldest of Barack Obama’s two daughters, celebrated her 18th birthday on July 4 and her father took a moment – in front of a large crowd – to sing happy birthday to her.

WATCH: U.S. President Barack Obama sings ‘happy birthday’ to daughter

“We are here to celebrate an extraordinary achievement: Phil Kessel is a Stanley Cup champion.”

Despite being one of the sports’ biggest stars, Pittsburgh Penguins forward Phil Kessel has been the centre of jokes for apparently not looking like a professional hockey player. Obama took a moment to poke fun at Kessel by congratulating him for finally winning the Stanley Cup.

WATCH: Obama trolls Phil Kessel during visit to The White House

The Canadian connection, ‘bro-mance’ with PM Justin Trudeau

Obama’s relationship with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau caused a fury of headlines dedicated to their bro-mance when they first met. Including when Obama and his wife, Michelle, welcomed Trudeau and his wife, Sophie Gregoire, to the White House in March.

WATCH: President Obama welcomes Prime Minister Trudeau to the White House

Another star-studded moment between the two couples was when they arrived to the state dinner at the White House.

WATCH: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, US President Barack Obama arrive for state dinner

“Four more years, four more years!”

And then in late June, Trudeau welcomed the president to Canada, where Obama took the moment to address members of parliament inside the House of Commons. Upon arrival, MPs gave Obama a standing ovation and chanted “four more years.”

WATCH: ‘Four more years!’: MPs chant they want Obama to serve another term as president

The 2016 campaign trial, Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton

With 2016 being Obama’s last year as president, it meant the American people would have to decide who’d they want to succeed him. Obama endorsed Hillary Clinton as the Democratic presidential nominee, while the GOP endorsed Donald Trump as their Republican candidate.

“Yes, I think the Republican nominee is unfit to serve as president.”

When Donald Trump was named the presidential nominee for the Republican Party, Obama didn’t seem afraid to voice his opinion about how “unfit” he thought the billionaire was for the job during a news conference at the White House in August.

WATCH: Obama calls Trump ‘unfit’ for president, calls out Republican critics

“There has never been a man, or a woman…more qualified than Hillary Clinton to serve as president of the United States of America.”

Obama spoke to a large crowd at the Democratic National Convention in July about why he thought Clinton was the right choice to take the top spot at the White House, saying she would fight for the American people and “never, ever quits.”

WATCH: ‘There has never been a man or a woman more qualified than Hillary Clinton to serve as president’: Obama during DNC

“Apparently his campaign has taken away his Twitter.”

When the race between Clinton and Trump began to tighten, Obama started to campaign with Clinton and during a rally in November, Obama mentioned that he read Trump had his Twitter account taken away. Obama told the crowd that “if somebody can’t handle a Twitter account, they can’t handle the nuclear codes.”

WATCH: ‘If somebody can’t handle a Twitter account, they can’t handle the nuclear codes’: Obama on Trump

“We want to make sure they feel welcomed as they prepare to make this transition.”

On Nov. 8, 2016, what was believed to have been an easy win for Clinton turned out to be a shocking victory for Trump. And in November, Obama and Trump met for the first time to discuss the transition.

WATCH: President Barack Obama, President-elect Donald Trump hold transition meeting at White House

U.S. President Barack Obama’s last full day in office is Jan. 19, 2017.

With files from Alexander Maveal

