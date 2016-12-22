Donald Trump selects Sean Spicer as press secretary

President-elect Donald Trump has settled on GOP veteran Sean Spicer to serve as press secretary for his new administration.

Spicer worked closely with the Trump campaign during the past year. He’d been chief strategist and communications director for the Republican National Committee since 2011.

There had been much speculation that Trump would opt for a non-traditional choice for press secretary along the lines of firebrand commentators Ann Coulter or Laura Ingraham. Before the RNC, Spicer previously worked for the George W. Bush administration and for the House Republican Conference.

Hope Hicks, who has served as a Trump spokeswoman predating the formal launch of his political career, has been named director of strategic communications. Jason Miller is tapped director of communications, and Dan Scavino is director of social media.

“Sean, Hope, Jason and Dan have been key members of my team during the campaign and transition. I am excited they will be leading the team that will communicate my agenda that will Make America Great Again,” Trump said.