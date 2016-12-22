Bill O’Reilly says ‘white establishment’ risks losing power if electoral college abolished

The movement to get rid of the electoral college in the United States has a hidden agenda, according to Fox News host Bill O’Reilly: stripping the “white establishment” of power.

In a scripted segment titled Abolishing the Electoral College, O’Reilly goes over his talking points with accompanying graphics that mirror his script.

READ MORE: Why did the polls fail to predict a Donald Trump presidency?

If the electoral college were abolished, he argued, candidates could win the presidency by winning favour in large cities where “minorities are substantial.”

“They know that neutralizing the largely rural areas in the Midwest and South will assure liberal politicians get power and keep it,” said O’Reilly.

WATCH: How do Americans elect their president?

The recent movement to get rid of the electoral college, in place since 1787, was prompted by Hillary Clinton‘s presidential loss despite having a popular vote lead over Donald Trump, he said.

Clinton won more than 2.8 million votes over Trump.

WATCH: ‘Deeply disappointed with elections results’: Hillary Clinton

O’Reilly said liberals push the agenda that a system of oppression created by white men must be done away with.

“So-called white privilege — bad. Diversity — good,” O’Reilly said, mockingly.

READ MORE: Bill O’Reilly on Michelle Obama’s DNC speech: White House slaves ‘well-fed’

He went on to suggest Democrats are claiming that dwindling support for their policies among white men is due to racism.

“So that’s what’s really going on when you hear about the electoral college and how unfair it allegedly is.

“Summing up — the left wants power taken away from the white establishment and they want a profound change in the way America is run. Taking power away from the white precincts is the quickest way to do that,” he said in conclusion.

His comments prompted vitriol, and mockery, online:

Move over War on Christmas, Bill O'Reilly finally has the #TrumpCourage to talk about his true passion, White Power! — Sean Corcoran (@seacorc) December 21, 2016

Finally had the stomach to watch Bill O'Reilly segment. I'm glad he finally admits his career is based on promoting White identity politics. — #J20 (@Delo_Taylor) December 21, 2016

KKK threatens to sue Bill O'Reilly for copyright infringement. — Michael Blackman (@ParaComedian09) December 21, 2016

O'Reilly's race comments is apartheid rhetoric https://t.co/dKMniErU6c — Mike Jardine (@EliteSquad52) December 22, 2016

Every day, Trump or not, America looks less and less like Bill O'Reilly. And he knows that and it terrifies him. GOOD. — Oliver Willis (@owillis) December 21, 2016

USA: 63% White.

Congress: 87% White.

Top CEOs: 96% White. Bill O'Reilly: The Left wants to reduce White power. Oh no! Not FAIRNESS! — JRehling (@JRehling) December 21, 2016