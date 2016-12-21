Crime
Laval police arrest 5 in cocaine drug bust

By Mala Dewan

Five people are in custody following a drug bust carried out by Laval police Wednesday morning.

“A significant amount of cocaine and money was seized,” said Laval police sergeant Geneviève Major.

The suspects, three men and two women, were arrested at two residences: Cormier Street in Laval and Eadie Street in Montreal.

The operation is still underway; officers were unable to give an estimate as to how much cocaine was seized.

They are being interrogated and are expected to appear at the Laval courthouse Thursday.

