Teemu Selanne heading back to Winnipeg in May

WINNIPEG — Fans of the Finnish Flash are in for a surprise, as former Winnipeg Jet star, Teemu Selanne is heading back to the city.

The hockey legend is going to be the keynote speaker for the Annual Rady Jewish Community Centre Sports Dinner on May 10.

The event raises money for scholarships and programs for disadvantaged families.

The tickets start at $250. If you want to meet Selanne, VIP tickets will set you back $550.

Selanne was last in Winnipeg in October for the 2016 Heritage Classic alumni game. He scored twice in the game. including the winner with four seconds left, and adding three assists as the Jets defeated the Edmonton Oilers 6-5 at Investors Group Field.

In 1992, Selanne joined the Jets as a 22-year-old phenomenon, scoring a rookie-record 76 goals and leading the NHL in scoring. He was traded to the Anaheim Ducks in February 1996.