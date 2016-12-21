West Kelowna family of 3 flees home after chimney fire

A family of three was forced to flee their home Tuesday night after the fire burning in their chimney grew out of control.

West Kelowna firefighters were called to the home on Vector Drive in Lakeview Heights neighbourhood just before 9 p.m.

Everyone inside was able to escape the home safely and no one was hurt in the small blaze.

Firefighters were able to contain the flames to the chimney and extinguish the fire quickly before it spread anywhere else in the home.

West Kelowna fire chief Brolund said the fire was caused by a creosote buildup inside the chimney.

“Our reminder to the public is they should have a proper technician to check their chimney and clean it if required,” Brolund said. “In these cases, a small amount of preventative maintenance can prevent a devastating event.”

“It can lead to a much bigger fire.”

This is the second chimney fire West Kelowna firefighters have been called to in a week and at least the fourth in the central Okanagan in the past two weeks.

The family was able to go back inside once firefighters finished their work.