Exploring Village Vacances Valcartier’s new tropical water park

A new attraction just outside of Quebec City offers a warm break from the winter cold.

Bora Parc just opened this month; it’s a water slide park that transports its visitors to the French Polynesia with a temperature of 30 C.

“The concept is to feel as if you’re in the islands, so in Bora Bora,” said Marjolaine Desa, the senior director of sales, communications and marketing at Village Vacances Valcartier.

The new water park at Village Vacances Valcartier just north of Quebec City is a shift from what the sports park is known for; in fact, they boast being the biggest outdoor winter playground in North America.

“Mr. Drouin, who recently passed away unfortunately, he’d been dreaming of a dome on top of his Valcartier Vacation Village for the last 30 years,” Desa explained.

Guy Drouin died of cancer just days before Bora Parc opened. He had always had a vision for the village, opening a summer water park in the 1980’s and the biggest wave pool in Canada at the time in 1989.

His last project was a $65 million endeavour with the indoor water slides connected to a four star hotel and spa.

“We can have something here in Quebec 365 days a year that you can have and you can be in your bathing suit,” Desa said. She added that it’s another option for families instead of vacationing in the south.

Visitors to Bora Park can even enjoy a Tahitian sunrise due to a $2 million investment in lighting. Vents are hidden in sculptures and trees that remove the smell of chlorine.

“The kids, that’s what they wanted for Christmas,” explained one mom from New Brunswick . Her family was eager to be one of the first to vacation at this new resort.

“When I tried to book for the two weeks that they had off, there was no place, there was no room left at the hotel, so we said, ‘Alright, let’s miss school for a week and get over there and have fun,'” she said.

Just in case the heat gets to be too much, you can always cool off at the Ice Hotel which will open just beside it Dec. 27.