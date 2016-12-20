Canada
Barriers installed at Montreal’s Christmas market after Berlin attack

Rachel Lau By Online Producer  Global News

WATCH ABOVE: Jersey barriers have been put up at Montreal’s Christmas market after a truck plowed through crowds at a Berlin Christmas market. As Global's Billy Shields reports, questions are circulating about how effective they will be.

Jersey barriers have been put up around Montreal’s Christmas market, this after a truck plowed through crowds at a Berlin Christmas market Monday, killing twelve.

The yellow concrete slabs were put in place at the corner of Sainte-Catherine and Jeanne-Mance streets Tuesday afternoon around 2:30 p.m.

There are no barriers at the intersection of Sainte-Catherine/Saint-Urbain streets to the market.

The event’s organizers met with officials from the City of Montreal and local police Tuesday morning to discuss the possibility of increasing security measures.

“We suggested security measures and they took our suggestions,” said Jean-Pierre Brabant, a spokesperson with Montreal police.

He added officers are remaining vigilant during the holiday season.

Barriers have been set up around Montreal’s Christmas market, Tuesday. December 20, 2016.

Felicia Parrillo/Global News

Hundreds of Christmas markets across the world have heightened security and the Islamic State extremist group has since claimed responsibility for its attack.

The Grand Marché de Noël at Place des Arts on Sainte-Catherine Street is on until Dec. 24.

