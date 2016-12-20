Barriers installed at Montreal’s Christmas market after Berlin attack

Jersey barriers have been put up around Montreal’s Christmas market, this after a truck plowed through crowds at a Berlin Christmas market Monday, killing twelve.

READ MORE: Berlin attack: First victim was truck driver who was dedicated to his job

The yellow concrete slabs were put in place at the corner of Sainte-Catherine and Jeanne-Mance streets Tuesday afternoon around 2:30 p.m.

There are no barriers at the intersection of Sainte-Catherine/Saint-Urbain streets to the market.

READ MORE: Berlin Christmas market truck tragedy described by witnesses

The event’s organizers met with officials from the City of Montreal and local police Tuesday morning to discuss the possibility of increasing security measures.

“We suggested security measures and they took our suggestions,” said Jean-Pierre Brabant, a spokesperson with Montreal police.

He added officers are remaining vigilant during the holiday season.

Hundreds of Christmas markets across the world have heightened security and the Islamic State extremist group has since claimed responsibility for its attack.

READ MORE: Berlin police release suspect in deadly Christmas market truck attack

The Grand Marché de Noël at Place des Arts on Sainte-Catherine Street is on until Dec. 24.