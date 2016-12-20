Ben Stewart calling it quits

Three years would appear to be enough for former Okanagan Liberal MLA Ben Stewart.

Stewart was named B.C.’s special representative in Asia in 2013 after giving up his West Kelowna seat to Premier Christy Clark.

Stewart volunteered his seat in the legislature after Clark lost her riding in the last provincial election.

Shortly after, Clark appointed Stewart to the position of special representative to Asia — a move that was seen by some as a patronage appointment.

The B.C. Government issued a release Tuesday, announcing that Stewart intends to leave the position and return to private life.

“I want to thank Ben Stewart on behalf of government and all British Columbians for his excellent work promoting B.C.’s trade and investment interests in East Asia. British Columbia has been well-served by a representative with his experience and expertise,” Minister of International Trade and Minister Responsible for Asia Pacific Strategy and Multiculturalism Teresa Wat said.

Wat said Stewart wishes to focus on his business — Quail’s Gate Winery — and reconnect with his family.