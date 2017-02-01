WATCH: Fit tips for a full body workout with just 1 piece of equipment

Want a premium workout on a penny-pinching budget? Not everyone can afford a personal trainer, but there are resources available online to help you with your fitness goals.

Every month fitness expert Chris Tse from Edmonton’s Blitz Conditioning joins Global News Morning to demonstrate a few exercises using one piece of equipment.

Watch the segments below to put together your own full-body workout.

Four stability ball exercises to strengthen the core: Tse demonstrates exercises with a stability ball, which forces your body to work harder on balance and core engagement.

Three full body BOSU ball exercises: Tse demonstrates cardio, strength and balance exercises using a BOSU ball, and talks about exercising when it’s hot outside.

Four exercises with sliding discs and towels: Lunges — love ’em or hate ’em — they’re a great exercise to include in your workouts. Tse shares some variations and he demonstrats a few other exercises you can do with sliding discs or towels.

Three simple exercises using one weight: You don’t always need lots of equipment for an effective workout, Tse says. Here he demonstrates exercises you can do with just one weight, that will work several different muscle groups.

Four easy exercises using an elastic fitness band: You don’t always need lots of equipment for an effective workout. Tse demonstrates some exercises you can do with an elastic fitness band, which are inexpensive and very versatile.

Four resistance band partner exercises: Working out with a friend is a good way to stay accountable. Tse demonstrates four resistance band exercises you can do with a partner.

Four body weight exercises: No equipment needed for this one. Taylor and Chris show off four exercises that you can do with just yourself.

Roll out those muscles: Exercise is good, but caring for your body is equally important. Tse demonstrates how using a foam roller and lacrosse ball not only helps relieving stiffness and pain, but is also good for general muscle maintenance.

Three more exercises using one weight: Chris shows off three more single weight exercises: a forward lunge with a weight raise, a kettlebell swing with a dumbell, and a modified getup.

Four exercises using a foam roller: Foam rollers are normally used for releasing stiff muscles, but they can also be used as part of a workout. Chris demonstrates four exercises using a roller.

Looking for more exercises? Jessica and Tristan Zapata from Infinite Fitness have over 20 years of experience in the fitness industry. They also joined Global News Morning to demonstrate some exercises, and talked about why you can’t outrun a bad diet. Watch their interview segments below.

EDITOR’S NOTE: This story is updated monthly with the newest workout segment.