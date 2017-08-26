Other
Aug 26 9:00 AM - 3:00 PM

SASKATOON HORTICULTURAL SOCIETY GARAGE SALE FUNDRAISER

Where
571 Adilman Drive, Saskatoon, View Map
When
Add to Calendar 26-08-2017 09:00 26-08-2017 15:00 America/Toronto SASKATOON HORTICULTURAL SOCIETY GARAGE SALE FUNDRAISER

The Saskatoon Horticultural Society Annual Garage Sale Fundraiser for Scholarships, education, etc. Donations are welcome (no clothing please), please call Marj for more information. Full details 

 571 Adilman Drive, Saskatoon, Marj DD/MM/YYYY aJpZteKcUzmrvhxzDmrM23513
Contact
306-249-1329 (Marj)

The Saskatoon Horticultural Society Annual Garage Sale Fundraiser for Scholarships, education, etc. Donations are welcome (no clothing please), please call Marj for more information.
Global News