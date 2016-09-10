Manyfest 2017

680 CJOB and The Downtown Winnipeg BIZ is excited to celebrate Downtown Winnipeg’s largest festival: ManyFest: All together downtown.

Manyfest will see an anticipated 60,000-plus people celebrating on Broadway September 8 – 10, 2017. Manyfest is hosted by the Downtown BIZ and presented by title sponsor Manitoba Liquor & Lotteries.

Here are some of the events and activities going on throughout the weekend:

Giant Movie In The Park

Sunday, September 10, 2017 at sundown (approx. at 8pm)

Roll out your blanket in Memorial Park and watch on a giant outdoor screen under the stars!

Movie: TBD

Lights On Broadway

​Saturday, September 10, 2016 – 9:00 PM

​When the sun goes down, the lights come out with fire performers, candles, and LED lights that will transform Broadway.

Music & Entertainment

Friday, September 8, 7:30pm – 11:00pm

Saturday, September 9, 1:00PM – 11:00 PM

Sunday, September 10, 12:00 – 6:00 PM

Boogie down to your favourite songs at two stages all weekend long! Great performances from top local acts, all for free. As part of our partnership with Manito Ahbee Festival, Indigenous performers will take to the stage at Kennedy and Broadway, presented by Portage Place.

​Stage lineups TBD

Ciclovia

Sunday, September 10, 11:00 AM – 6:00 PM

Take back the streets for cycling! Walk, jog or cycle from across the city on car-free routes! Plus – music, a bike zone, Cycle Chic fashion show, group rides, and trials and more! Routes across Winnipeg will be OPEN for people who want to bike, walk, wheel or run! Take a peek at the Ciclovia Maps to find the route closest to you, and plan to take advantage of the opportunity to travel across the city and into ManyFest, Winnipeg’s Downtown Street Festival.

Farmers’ & Artisans’ Market

Saturday September 9, 11:00 AM – 11:00 PM

Sunday September 10, 11:00 AM – 6:00 PM

Farmers’ Market – Make it, bake it, or grow it – it’s all here. Fresh fruit, veggies, baked goods, and all kinds of local products are available in this market zone. Artisans’ Market – Shop to your heart’s content for jewellery, crafts, art, and unique handmade goods in this market zone.

Minifest Kids’ Zone

Saturday, September 9, 11:00 AM – 8:00 PM

Sunday, September 10, 11:00 AM – 6:00 PM

Bouncers, sandboxes on Broadway, face painting, games, art tables and more make Manyfest fun for the whole family!

Food Truck Wars

Friday, September 8, 11:00 AM – 11:00 PM

Saturday, September 9, 11:00 AM – 11:00 PM

Sunday, September 10, 11:00 AM – 6:00 PM

​Winnipeg’s culinary scene has exploded with fantastic new mobile dining options – now is your chance to test out the best of them all in once place! Come down and taste delicious food from a bevy of local food trucks, and then cast your vote at the festival for your favourite bites.