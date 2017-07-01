City of Burnaby Canada 150 Celebration

CKNW and The City of Burnaby are thrilled to announce that Swangard Stadium will play host to a free Canada Day concert and fireworks display on July 1 for the fourth consecutive year. The event marks Canada’s 150th birthday and highlights include: top-notch entertainment; activities and exhibitors for the whole family, and spectacular fireworks for the grand finale.

“We are so pleased to offer this unique opportunity for Burnaby families to gather with friends and neighbours to celebrate Canada’s 150th Birthday in grand fashion,” says Mayor Derek Corrigan. “We know that this will be an exceptional evening of entertainment and celebration. I look forward to seeing you there.”



2017 boasts another spectacular lineup headlined by Canadian music icon, Steven Page. Joining him will be Vancouver party band Side One, African Heritage ensemble Kokoma along with Juno nominee and CBC Kids star Will Stroet!

For twenty years, Steven Page was the lead singer and songwriter with Barenaked Ladies, the Toronto-based band he formed in 1988 with Ed Robertson. Known for his dynamic, physically exuberant performances, his powerful tenor, quick wit, and an arsenal of songs that span the gamut between humor and pathos, Steven and the band toured the world, selling out venues ranging from Madison Square Garden to the Royal Albert Hall; sold nearly 15 million albums and won numerous Juno awards as well as two Grammy nominations, and two Gemini awards for their work on Canadian television. He left the band in 2008 to pursue a solo and theatrical career.