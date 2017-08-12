We grant the wishes of children with life-threatening medical conditions to enrich the human experience with hope, strength and joy.

Wishes are more than just a nice thing. And they are far more than gifts, or singular events in time. Wishes impact everyone involved – wish kids, volunteers, donors, sponsors, medical professionals and communities. The impact varies. For wish kids, just the act of making their wish come true can give them the courage to comply with their medical treatments. Parents might finally feel like they can be optimistic. And still others might realize all they have to offer the world through volunteer work or philanthropy.

Lemonade for Wishes is taking place on Saturday August 12th – Sunday August 13th. The province of Saskatchewan will be joining forces for the weekend as kids set up Lemonade Stands across the province and all proceeds will go to Make-A-Wish Saskatchewan to help grant wishes for kids with life threating medical conditions.