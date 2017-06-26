Event
Jun 26 - Jun 30 10:00 AM - 6:00 PM

CALL FOR AUDITIONS: Could YOU Be Saskatoon’s Next Zoomer Idol?

Where
Knox United Church - 838 Spadina Crescent East, Saskatoon, View Map
When
Add to Calendar 26-06-2017 10:00 30-06-2017 18:00 America/Toronto CALL FOR AUDITIONS: Could YOU Be Saskatoon’s Next Zoomer Idol?

CALL FOR AUDITIONS:  Older adults (55 and up) are invited to audition for ZOOMER IDOL 2017.  If you can sing, dance, do magic, comedy or tell a good story – we are looking for you.  Eight talented acts will be selected to perform at Zoomer Idol Gala in October.  A fundraiser for the Saskatoon Council… Full details 

 Knox United Church - 838 Spadina Crescent East, Saskatoon, DD/MM/YYYY aJpZteKcUzmrvhxzDmrM23513

CALL FOR AUDITIONS:  Older adults (55 and up) are invited to audition for ZOOMER IDOL 2017.  If you can sing, dance, do magic, comedy or tell a good story – we are looking for you.  Eight talented acts will be selected to perform at Zoomer Idol Gala in October.  A fundraiser for the Saskatoon Council on Aging, proceeds from Zoomer Idol support crucial programs and services for a rapidly expanding population of older adults.

THERE IS NO COST TO AUDITION.

AUDITION DATES:  JUNE 26th, JUNE 27th and JUNE 30th at KNOX UNITED CHURCH, 838 Spadina Crescent East.  For inquiries phone the Saskatoon Council on Aging 306-652-2255 and visit http://www.scoa.ca

With a vision of positive aging for all in an age-friendly community, the Saskatoon Council on Aging is a non-profit, community-based, voluntary organization dedicated to the promotion of dignity, health and independence of older adults.
Global News