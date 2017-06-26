CALL FOR AUDITIONS: Could YOU Be Saskatoon’s Next Zoomer Idol?

CALL FOR AUDITIONS: Older adults (55 and up) are invited to audition for ZOOMER IDOL 2017. If you can sing, dance, do magic, comedy or tell a good story – we are looking for you. Eight talented acts will be selected to perform at Zoomer Idol Gala in October. A fundraiser for the Saskatoon Council on Aging, proceeds from Zoomer Idol support crucial programs and services for a rapidly expanding population of older adults.

THERE IS NO COST TO AUDITION.

AUDITION DATES: JUNE 26th, JUNE 27th and JUNE 30th at KNOX UNITED CHURCH, 838 Spadina Crescent East. For inquiries phone the Saskatoon Council on Aging 306-652-2255 and visit http://www.scoa.ca

With a vision of positive aging for all in an age-friendly community, the Saskatoon Council on Aging is a non-profit, community-based, voluntary organization dedicated to the promotion of dignity, health and independence of older adults.