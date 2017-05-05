05-05-2017 09:00

05-05-2017 16:00

America/Toronto

Discovery Centre Science Open House – Vancouver

Come talk to scientists in Canada’s oldest science agency at a Canada 150 Open House. Visitors can check out over ten information booths on volcanoes, minerals in everyday life, paleontology and ancient tsunamis, all are part of these Natural Resources Canada, Geological Survey of Canada scientists’ day-to-day work. Get involved by making your own earthquake, ‘dig deep’ in the augmented reality sand box and peer into petrographic microscopes. They don’t travel by horseback and canoe anymore, but their research continues to lead the world in scientific advancement. 2017 marks two birthdays in one year, the Geological Survey of Canada 175th anniversary and Canada150. Full details →