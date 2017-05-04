04-05-2017 09:00

06-05-2017 20:00

America/Toronto

Indoor Garage Sale

Holy Child Social Justice Committee is sponsoring a garage sale with items for sale from multiple contributors. For sale will be dishes and other kitchen and household items, furniture, clothing, toys, electronics, appliances, tools and more. Sale dates May 4, 5, 6 – 9am to 8pm daily. Full details →