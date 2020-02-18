Canada February 18 2020 5:04pm 01:38 Mi’kmaq community in N.S. appeals approval of Alton Gas facilities The Sipekne’katik First Nation is in Nova Scotia’s Supreme Court again, appealing the provincial government’s approval of the Alton Gas project. Elizabeth McSheffrey reports. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6565630/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6565630/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?