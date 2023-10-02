Selkirk RCMP search for missing woman not heard from since August

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP are asking the public’s help looking for a Selkirk, Man., woman who hasn’t spoken to family since the middle of August.

Sanije Elizabeth Sefa, 30, was last seen at a home in the community but has not been seen or heard from since. She is believed to be in Winnipeg, Mounties said in a news release.

Sefa is described as five-feet-six-inches tall and 125 lbs, with brown hair and brown eyes. RCMP and her family are concerned for her well-being.

Sanije Sefa, 30, has not been seen since the middle of August in Selkirk, Man. RCMP handout

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked call RCMP at 204-482-1222, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit a tip online at www.manitobacrimestoppers.com.

Story continues below advertisement