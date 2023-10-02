Menu

Share





Canada

Selkirk RCMP search for missing woman not heard from since August

By Nicole Buffie Global News
Posted October 2, 2023 4:10 pm
Selkirk RCMP are asking the public's help looking for a woman not seen in the community since mid-August. The Selkirk Generating Station seen in 2020. View image in full screen
Selkirk RCMP are asking the public's help looking for a woman not seen in the community since mid-August. The Selkirk Generating Station seen in 2020. Manitoba Hydro
RCMP are asking the public’s help looking for a Selkirk, Man., woman who hasn’t spoken to family since the middle of August.

Sanije Elizabeth Sefa, 30, was last seen at a home in the community but has not been seen or heard from since. She is believed to be in Winnipeg, Mounties said in a news release.

Sefa is described as five-feet-six-inches tall and 125 lbs, with brown hair and brown eyes. RCMP and her family are concerned for her well-being.

Sanije Sefa, 30, has not been seen since the middle of August in Selkirk, Man.
Sanije Sefa, 30, has not been seen since the middle of August in Selkirk, Man. RCMP handout
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked call RCMP at 204-482-1222, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit a tip online at www.manitobacrimestoppers.com.

