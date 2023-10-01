Menu

Canada

Zombie walk returns to Regina for 12th year

By Moosa Imran Global News
Posted October 1, 2023 7:14 pm
Regina’s 12th annual Zombie Walk
For the 12th year in a row, the Zombie Walk returns to Regina's Victoria Park as residents are encouraged to celebrate the genre of horror and get into the Halloween spirit.
Zombie enthusiasts congregated in Regina’s Victoria Park, as the city’s annual Zombie Walk returned on Oct 1.

Rob Folk organized the 12th annual walk and encouraged horror fans and those who like Halloween to come out and enjoy themselves.

“It’s just something to do around the city you don’t get to see. There (are) conventions, comic conventions, but usually those are pretty clean, there is no blood, there is no gore. And this is a lot closer to Halloween, so it gets you in that spirit,” he said.

Sophie Parker was one of many who donned a zombie costume or dressed an in otherwise undead rendition of a movie or video game character.

“I came out today because I thought cosplay is really fun and I just wanted to come and dress up and I just want to encourage other people because I find its really fun. It makes me happy,” Parker said.

Parker was joined by her friend Katie Stevens, who was dressed as Bela Dimitrescu, a vampire character from the video game series, Resident Evil.

“She invited me to come and I thought it would be really fun,” Stevens said. “My friend and I really like resident evil and I was seeing videos of her and I thought it would be really cool to be her because I think she’s really cool,” she added.

“We’re looking forward to keep going, now that we made it through a pandemic, whether it’s zombies or covid,” Folk joked. “Hopefully, next year it will be bigger and better.”

CommunityWalkCommunity EventsZombieZombie Walkdress upcossplay
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

