Montrealers participate in 15th annual multiple myeloma march

Around 100 people participated in the 15th annual multiple myeloma march Sunday morning at John Abbott college in the West Island.

Multiple myeloma remains relatively unknown but 11 Canadians are diagnosed with the disease every day, making it the second most common blood cancer.

“The chances that I was going to survive if I didn’t have treatment were zero,” said Kelly Ladd, a person living with Myeloma.

“With all the treatments they gave me, which was a multitude of treatments, I was able to get through it,” she adds.

Ladd hasn’t had it easy since she was diagnosed in 2018.

“I had brain surgery, had chemo every week, I had radiation for the brain tumor as well. Then I had the stem cell transplant. Now I am a survivor.”

It’s her 3rd year walking in the event. She said she’s blessed to be able to keep participating.

“I became a grandmother, you know all of these things that have happened since my diagnosis and since all my treatments.”

The 5-kilometre walk for myeloma started 15 years ago in Montreal. There are now 40 similar events across the country.

“The outlook for patients when they were diagnosed at that time was anywhere between two to five years to live,” said Myeloma Canada Director of Development and Community Relations Michelle Oana.

“Today the treatments have more than doubled, tripled even of the availability and the life expectancy of people has also more than doubled,” she added.

There is no cure just yet, but there is a lot of hope.

“The next 5 years are going to be extremely pivotal with lots of new and exciting treatments are becoming available and it’s really going to drive change in terms of overall survival,” said Oana.

Participants on Sunday say they have witnessed the progression of treatment.

“There is more people involved, more doctors, more organizations and the awareness is much bigger now,” said Amal Jabbour who has been participating for all 15 years. Her husband passed away from the disease 7 years ago.

Over $700 thousand have been raised across Canada this year. Organizers stress every dollar counts.

“It’s really thanks to those $5, $10, $20 dollars, whatever you can give that really collectively can drive our cause forward,” said Oana.

The money raised helps improve the lives of those living with the disease and pushes the needle closer to finding a cure.