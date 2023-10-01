Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Red Pheasant Cree Nation declares emergency after 7 suspected ODs reported in one day

By Moosa Imran Global News
Posted October 1, 2023 4:16 pm
Red Pheasant is calling on the RCMP and others to help following seven suspected overdoses on the First Nation in one day. View image in full screen
Red Pheasant is calling on the RCMP and others to help following seven suspected overdoses on the First Nation in one day. File / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Red Pheasant Cree Nation declared a state of emergency after it says seven people  suffered overdoses on Friday.

None of the suspected overdoses were fatal, according to the First Nation.

In a statement, the central Saskatchewan First Nation said it “is concerned about the increased violence and how it affects the safety of their people. Many residents are living in fear and are reluctant to cooperate with the RCMP because they fear retaliation.”

The statement also quoted Chief Lux Benson saying, “We must do something, and this is our first step; our leadership is taking urgent measures to address the drug problem in the community.”

Benson said the First Nation has issued a warning that it will evict the residents of houses where drug activity is suspected and will disconnect utilities and board up the doors and windows if need be.

Story continues below advertisement

He said the drug problem in the community is an issue that requires coordinated efforts from various stakeholders, including the RCMP.

“(The RCMP) have the mandate and the expertise to enforce the law and disrupt the supply of illicit substances. We urge the RCMP to step up and help us address this challenge by increasing their presence, resources, and collaboration,” Benson said.

Trending Now

In the statement, the First Nation said most overdoses can be attributed to addictions and mental health issues. It called on the federal health minister and the provincial government to sit down and discuss how to deliver healthcare to First Nations.

“We call on all our leaders to act now and save lives,” the statement read. “Red Pheasant believes these actions are necessary to protect the Treaty and the inherent rights of First Nations people and to ensure their health, well-being, and dignity.”

 

More on Canada
RCMPMental HealthDeathOverdoseFirst NationAddictionsDrug CrisisRed Pheasant First NationRed Pheasant
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices