Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Highway accident near Swan River, Man. kills five

By Nicole Buffie Global News
Posted October 1, 2023 3:16 pm
A Manitoba highway as seen in this 2021 file photo. Five people are dead after a car crashed and rolled into a ditch near Swan River, Man. Saturday evening. View image in full screen
A Manitoba highway as seen in this 2021 file photo. Five people are dead after a car crashed and rolled into a ditch near Swan River, Man. Saturday evening. Google Maps
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Five people are dead after a being ejected from a vehicle in western Manitoba on Saturday evening, RCMP say.

At 5 p.m. Mounties, along with local firefighters and EMS responded to a single-vehicle rollover on Highway 83 near Swan River, Man.

A news release says an investigation revealed an SUV with five occupants was going northbound when it crashed and rolled into a field.

Two women and three men, ranging in age from 25 to 42, were not wearing seatbelts and pronounced dead at the scene, the release says.

“This is an absolute tragedy, another collision with multiple fatalities on our roads”, said Sgt. Joe Duncan, Detachment Commander of the Swan River RCMP Detachment. “Our thoughts are with those communities and everyone who has lost a loved one.”

Speed may have been a factor in the collision. The investigation continues.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Deadly year on Manitoba highways continues'
Deadly year on Manitoba highways continues
Manitoba RCMPManitoba crashfatal highway crashSwan River RCMPManitoba highway crashHighway Fatalityswan river crash
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices