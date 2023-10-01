Highway accident near Swan River, Man. kills five

Send this page to someone via email

Five people are dead after a being ejected from a vehicle in western Manitoba on Saturday evening, RCMP say.

At 5 p.m. Mounties, along with local firefighters and EMS responded to a single-vehicle rollover on Highway 83 near Swan River, Man.

A news release says an investigation revealed an SUV with five occupants was going northbound when it crashed and rolled into a field.

Two women and three men, ranging in age from 25 to 42, were not wearing seatbelts and pronounced dead at the scene, the release says.

“This is an absolute tragedy, another collision with multiple fatalities on our roads”, said Sgt. Joe Duncan, Detachment Commander of the Swan River RCMP Detachment. “Our thoughts are with those communities and everyone who has lost a loved one.”

Speed may have been a factor in the collision. The investigation continues.

