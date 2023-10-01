Woman hit by truck near Dugald, Man. died prior to collision, autopsy shows

Send this page to someone via email

A woman who was hit by a truck near Dugald, Man., early Thursday morning was already dead from an earlier hit-and-run, an RCMP investigation revealed.

Beausejour RCMP have identified the woman, first thought to be a teen, as a 27-year-old woman from Winnipeg.

Oakbank RCMP were called to a portion of Highway 15 near Dugald just before 2 a.m. by a pickup truck driver who had struck the woman’s body and called 911. Paramedics pronounced her dead at the scene.

An autopsy showed the woman died from injuries sustained from being struck by a vehicle prior to the 1:50 a.m. collision. The suspect vehicle in the first incident did not remain at the scene.

Based on the new information, officers searched the scene of the accident where vehicle debris was found and seized.

Story continues below advertisement

RCMP are asking anyone with information to call Oakbank RCMP at 204-444-3391, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or submit a tip online at http://www.manitobacrimestoppers.com.