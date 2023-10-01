Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Woman hit by truck near Dugald, Man. died prior to collision, autopsy shows

By Nicole Buffie Global News
Posted October 1, 2023 1:31 pm
An autopsy revealed a woman who was hit by a truck near Dugald, Man. was already dead from a prior collision with a vehicle, RCMP say. The Trans-Canada Highway between Winnipeg and the Ontario border, is seen in this 2022 file photo. View image in full screen
An autopsy revealed a woman who was hit by a truck near Dugald, Man. was already dead from a prior collision with a vehicle, RCMP say. The Trans-Canada Highway between Winnipeg and the Ontario border, is seen in this 2022 file photo. Wikipedia
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A woman who was hit by a truck near Dugald, Man., early Thursday morning was already dead from an earlier hit-and-run, an RCMP investigation revealed.

Beausejour RCMP have identified the woman, first thought to be a teen, as a 27-year-old woman from Winnipeg.

Oakbank RCMP were called to a portion of Highway 15 near Dugald just before 2 a.m. by a pickup truck driver who had struck the woman’s body and called 911. Paramedics pronounced her dead at the scene.

An autopsy showed the woman died from injuries sustained from being struck by a vehicle prior to the 1:50 a.m. collision. The suspect vehicle in the first incident did not remain at the scene.

Based on the new information, officers searched the scene of the accident where vehicle debris was found and seized.

Story continues below advertisement

RCMP are asking anyone with information to call Oakbank RCMP at 204-444-3391, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or submit a tip online at http://www.manitobacrimestoppers.com.

Click to play video: 'Slippery conditions likely a factor in fatal train crash in RM of La Broquerie: RCMP'
Slippery conditions likely a factor in fatal train crash in RM of La Broquerie: RCMP
Hit and RunManitoba RCMPFatal Hit And RunManitoba highway crashAccident investigationBeausejour RCMPdugald man
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices