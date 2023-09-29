Indigenous integrated health hub to be built in east Hamilton

Send this page to someone via email

A new Indigenous integrated health hub will soon be coming to the McQuesten neighbourhood in Hamilton.

The future home of the Biindigen Well-Being Centre will be at 785 Britannia Ave., once St. Helen’s Catholic Elementary School and currently home of the Biindigen Community Hub.

That hub in east Hamilton is set to be demolished, making way for a brand-new wellness centre that will serve families and children.

Three local Indigenous groups and McMaster University Family Medicine have come together to create the one-stop shop for all Indigenous social services, while also offering non-Indigenous health services.

Dr. Cathy Risdon, MacMaster University’s chair of family medicine, says the inclusive hub approach is a way for Indigenous and non-Indigenous communities to work together.

“Using an Indigenous-led health hub approach, we could be alongside and bring in learners to learn best practices from Indigenous colleagues,” Risdon said.

“Also, share some space and really be in that kind of relationship where we are bringing our expertise to our respective communities and sharing our expertise together.”

The first phase will begin this fall with the demolition of the school.