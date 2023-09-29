Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Indigenous integrated health hub to be built in east Hamilton

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted September 29, 2023 5:27 pm
A photo of 785 Britannia Ave. in Hamilton. De dwa da dehs nye>s, in partnership with Niwasa Kendaaswin Teg and Ontario Aboriginal Housing Services, has an agreement with the city to make the location the future home of the Biindigen Well-Being Centre. View image in full screen
A photo of 785 Britannia Ave. in Hamilton. De dwa da dehs nye>s, in partnership with Niwasa Kendaaswin Teg and Ontario Aboriginal Housing Services, has an agreement with the city to make the location the future home of the Biindigen Well-Being Centre. Google Maps
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A new Indigenous integrated health hub will soon be coming to the McQuesten neighbourhood in Hamilton.

The future home of the Biindigen Well-Being Centre will be at 785 Britannia Ave., once St. Helen’s Catholic Elementary School and currently home of the Biindigen Community Hub.

That hub in east Hamilton is set to be demolished, making way for a brand-new wellness centre that will serve families and children.

Three local Indigenous groups and McMaster University Family Medicine have come together to create the one-stop shop for all Indigenous social services, while also offering non-Indigenous health services.

Dr. Cathy Risdon, MacMaster University’s chair of family medicine, says the inclusive hub approach is a way for Indigenous and non-Indigenous communities to work together.

“Using an Indigenous-led health hub approach, we could be alongside and bring in learners to learn best practices from Indigenous colleagues,” Risdon said.

Story continues below advertisement

“Also, share some space and really be in that kind of relationship where we are bringing our expertise to our respective communities and sharing our expertise together.”

Trending Now

The first phase will begin this fall with the demolition of the school.

Click to play video: 'Honouring National Day for Truth and Reconciliation'
Honouring National Day for Truth and Reconciliation

 

More on Canada
City of Hamiltontruth and reconciliation dayFamily Medicinebritannia avenueBiindigen Well-Being CentreDe dwa da dehs nye>sindigenous integrated health hubNiwasa Kendaaswin TegOntario Aboriginal Housing Services
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices