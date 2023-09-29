Canada provides $262K to support victim services for London, Ont. Muslim community

Send this page to someone via email

The federal government is providing $262,000 into victim services for the Muslim community in London, Ont.

The funding will go towards the launch of the Culturally Integrative Coordinated Community Support Program, founded by Muslim Resource Centre for Social Support and Intergration Inc. (MRCSSI).

According to the non-profit organization, this project provides culturally appropriate counselling services to families, individuals and victims of the Muslim community impacted by Our London Family.

The announcement made Friday comes as the trial of the man accused of killing four members of the Afzaal family with his truck in 2021 nears the end of its third week.

“My heart is with the loved ones of Our London Family and Muslim communities of Canada as we continue to grieve their loss,” said Kamal Khera, federal minister of diversity, inclusion and persons with disabilities, during the announcement.

“As the trial of the person accused of killing them is underway, we are reminded of the Islamophobia that exists in Canada. By supporting MRCSSI, the Muslim community in London can access the services they need and help cope with this traumatic loss,” she added.

According to the Justice Department of Canada, the support program will provide services including counselling, therapeutic groups, workshops and increased awareness initiatives and engagement to the Muslim Community.

MRCSSI in collaboration with community partners is providing various supports & services helping members of our community process impacts of the trial on our well-being and the ongoing trauma of Islamophobia. Services include individual & group counselling and community groups. pic.twitter.com/7QI04M6jOg — MRCSSI (@mrcssi) September 29, 2023

Justice Canada is providing the MRCSSI with over $202,000 over one fiscal year (2023-2024) for the program through the Victims Fund.

Canadian Race Relations Foundation also announced that it would be providing $60,000 over two years (2023-2025) in support of the program.

Mayor Josh Morgan said in a statement that “this funding is a testament to our community’s unwavering commitment to combating hatred and racism in all of its forms.”

“The mental impact on those affected is undeniable, and yet oftentimes — overlooked,” he said. “This is not only an investment in mental health and counselling, it is also an investment in resilience and healing.”

Established in 2009, MRCSSI says it is “dedicated to addressing the unique challenges faced by those from collectivist communities, including Muslims.”

“We aim to extend much-needed culturally integrative support and counselling to the community through this program,” said Mohammed Baobaid, executive director of the MRCSSI. “This partnership stands as a beacon of hope, healing, and unity in the face of adversity, emphasizing the commitment to creating safer and stronger communities for all.”

Arielle Kayabaga, MP for London West, said that “as we watch the trial for the murders of Our London Family unfold, we remember the precious lives lost and reaffirm our commitment to combatting Islamophobia in all forms.”

“Today’s announcement of $202,000 in funding for the Muslim Resource Centre is deeply important in supporting community members as they learn more details of this horrific act of hatred,” she said on Friday. “Our London Family continues to stand united against hate in our community and across the country,” she added

More information about MRCSSI and the Culturally Integrative Coordinated Community Support Program can be found atmrcssi.com.