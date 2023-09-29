Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Another setback for Ottawa LRT has north-south expansion line delayed to spring 2024

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 29, 2023 2:07 pm
OC Transpo Light Rail Transit trains are shown n Ottawa on Monday, Sept. 25, 2023. Ottawa's light-rail transit will not open its north-south expansion line until at least April 2024. View image in full screen
OC Transpo Light Rail Transit trains are shown n Ottawa on Monday, Sept. 25, 2023. Ottawa's light-rail transit will not open its north-south expansion line until at least April 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Ottawa’s light-rail transit will not open its expanded north-south line until at least April 2024, a 20-month delay to the expected delivery date in the original contract.

The last update from the city’s transit services in August had estimated the line could be opened as soon as November.

But OC Transpo head Renée Amilcar says that in the name of caution, the transit agency is delaying a public opening, though it is seeking a handover from contractors as soon as possible.

She says the decision means there will be more time to test the system and ensure proper training.

Trending Now

The extended Trillium Line will run south from Bayview Station, which is part of the city’s east-west transit line, past the Ottawa International Airport to Limebank Station near the Riverside South neighbourhood.

Story continues below advertisement

Last month, the city estimated a eastward extension of the existing line is on track for 2025 and a westward expansion is expected to open in late 2026.

More on Canada
TransitOttawaCity of OttawaOTtawa LRTOC TranspoOttawa TransitOttawa LRT delayOttawa's light rail transitOttawa LRT expansion
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices