Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Cold-FX hit with class-action lawsuit claiming false advertisement

By Eric Stober Global News
Posted September 29, 2023 11:31 am
Click to play video: 'Cold-FX company hid study results: lawyer leading class-action lawsuit'
Cold-FX company hid study results: lawyer leading class-action lawsuit
WATCH: Cold-FX company hid study results, lawyer leading class-action lawsuit says – Feb 1, 2016
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The companies behind the over-the-counter product Cold-FX are being hit with a class-action lawsuit that claims they made misleading advertising statements about its effectiveness.

The lawsuit was filed by Toronto-based Tyr LLP and has been certified by the Ontario Superior Court of Justice, the law firm said in a statement Friday.

It is against Bausch Health, Canada Inc., which distributes Cold-FX in Canada, and its affiliate Valeant Canada. The lawsuit claims the companies made “false, misleading, deceptive, or unconscionable advertising claims to consumers” concerning a wide variety of Cold-FX products.

They include Cold-FX (regular and extra strength), Cold-FX Daily Support (regular, chewable and extra strength), Cold-FX First Signs, Cold-FX First Signs Nighttime and Cold-FX Daily Defence (regular and extra strength).

Click to play video: 'Cold FX ineffective according to company’s own research'
Cold FX ineffective according to company’s own research

“Among the advertisements at issue are statements that the Cold-FX Products are: ‘proven by science’; ‘clinically proven’; contain ‘clinically proven ingredients’; or have a ‘clinically proven formula’ to help (i) reduce the frequency, duration, and severity of cold and flu symptoms and (ii) increase the proportion of natural killer cells and T-helper cells to boost the immune system,” Tyr said in its statement.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

“These claims largely form the basis of the allegations in this class action that the Defendants have breached provincial consumer protection legislation, the federal Competition Act, and the federal Food and Drugs Act.”

The lawsuit will seek reimbursement in full or in part to all Canadians who purchased Cold-FX products between Jan. 1, 2017 and Sept. 28, 2023, or a return of the profits made between that time, as well as an end to the advertising claims at issue.

Bausch Health and Valeant Canada have denied that they have made false or misleading statements or breached legislation, according to Tyr.

A class-action lawsuit against Cold-FX was previously launched in 2012, also claiming false advertisement, but was tossed by a judge in 2016 who said there wasn’t a clear group with the same complaint.

More on Canada
COLD-FXBausch Healthcold-fx class action lawsuitcold-fx false advertisementcold-fx lawsuitdoes cold-fx workvaleant canada
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices