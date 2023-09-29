SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Sports

Blue Jays on cusp of clinching wild-card berth

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 29, 2023 6:02 am
TORONTO – It’s time to put the champagne on ice at Rogers Centre. The Toronto Blue Jays are on the cusp of locking up a playoff berth.

The Blue Jays can clinch a playoff berth if they beat the visiting Tampa Bay Rays tonight and the Seattle Mariners lose to the Texas Rangers.

Toronto shut out the New York Yankees 6-0 on Thursday to remain in sole possession of the second American League wild-card spot.

Toronto is one game ahead of the Houston Astros, who hold the third wild-card spot. The Blue Jays are two games ahead of the Mariners.

The Rays have secured the first wild-card spot.

After their three-game series in Toronto, they will return to Florida to host a best-of-three wild-card series starting Tuesday.

The Blue Jays were swept in the wild-card series in 2020 and 2022.

Toronto last won a playoff game in 2016 and last won the World Series in 1993.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 29, 2023.

