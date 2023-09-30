Sask. Indigenous businesses providing positive impact

Send this page to someone via email

Indigenous Manufacturing and Contracting Network (IMCN) has been working to connect Indigenous-owned businesses in the manufacturing and contracting sector to non-Indigenous industries.

“I’ve always heard growing up and throughout my career ‘we have to hire Indigenous,'” said IMCN executive director, Nick Crighton. “There is an interest from industry and Government to do Indigenous engagement on a large scale.”

IMCN works as a middleman, connecting larger corporations and governments looking to diversify their portfolios with Indigenous business.

“We want to try and point them in the right direction and give them the opportunities to build sustainable, long-term partnerships because that’s what a lot of our indigenous communities are looking for,” Crighton said.

He says Indigenous businesses face a lot of challenges. Crighton is hoping IMCN can be an advocate for businesses who aren’t invited to the ‘dance floor’. He wants those businesses to have the same access to capital and equity, loans to get their ideas afloat and more help from financial institutions so the business can progress.

“Indigenous economic groups are popping up a lot faster than non-Indigenous groups over the last 7-10 years.”

He highlighted other barriers too. Businesses situated in isolated or northern communities lack proper infrastructure to grow. Issues with clean drinking water and no roads can create hurdles. Some companies looking to expand into reserves also have hard times with contacting the right people and a lack of networking.

Access to the Indigenous labor force, connectivity for some communities and educating society on Indigenous history and peoples was also on the list of challenges.

These challenges are affirmed by Des Nedhe CEO Sean Willy. The Des Nedhe development corporation was formed to grow sustainable employment and business opportunities for English River First Nation (ERFN) members. They have partnered with several companies in the construction, retail, property services and investment sectors.

“Indigenous business is going to become and has already started being a key driver in the Canadian marketplace.” Willy said. “It’s only going to grow in importance.”

Willy says Des Nedhe is built in a pragmatic view. He says the corporation believes First Nations need own source revenue, and they can’t rely on government funding. “They need their own source revenue to chart their own path to self-determination.” Willy adds.

He says the second priority is to create jobs and employment within First Nations communities.

“Move people away from social assistance to wage-based economies,” Willy said. “All those create opportunities for Indigenous people, create own source revenue for the nation. That own source revenue helps provide infrastructure, supports for elders and youth.”

The group says they hold a pragmatic view on reconciliation. According to Willy, roughly 1,4000 vehicles pass by the Grasslands area daily. He believes ERFN is showing people the value that first nations can bring to the province every day.

“I think the people of Saskatchewan are very pragmatic and they want to see positive examples.”

Recently, Des Nedhe partnered with Road Coffee to launch Solstice Coffee. It will be the first company in Canada to establish a fully indigenous supply chain from growers to roasters and is located on ERFN.

Alisha Esmail is the founder and CEO of Road Coffee and Solstice Coffee. Esmail founded the coffee company after spending her free time overseas with coffee farmers. She noticed a disconnect between producers and consumers. She says farmers get paid below the cost of production for coffee.

Road Coffee and now Solistice have their own supply chain and sourcing model. The company offers farmers low-interest loans to purchase fertilizer and equipment to grow their business.

“We have three, fully female supply chains in Costa Rica, Peru and Kenya. We are able to support these women, who are usually widowed.” Esmail said.

Esmail says the partnership with Des Nedhe was founded on the principle that Solstice would compete in the same ballpark as other companies.

“Economic reconciliation is defiantly a focus for what we are doing. We are connecting Indigenous coffee farmers we work with indigenous people here at home.”

IMCN is hosting a panel to discuss ways and challenges of attracting, recruiting and retain indigenous people at Wanuskewin Heritage Park on Oct. 3.