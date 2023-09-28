Menu

Economy

B.C. Rogers technicians vote overwhelmingly to back strike

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 28, 2023 3:08 pm
Canada's industry minister described the scope of the conditions and financial ramifications of the Shaw-Rogers merger on Friday as “unprecedented.” There are 21 conditions for Rogers in the deal, including that they must establish a Western headquarters in Calgary, create at least 3,000 jobs in Western Canada for at least a decade, and invest $5.5 billion to expand 5G networks. Shaw Communications and Corus Entertainment, the parent company of Global News, are owned by the Shaw family based in Calgary. Anne Gaviola has more – Mar 31, 2023
Around 300 former Shaw technicians absorbed by Rogers Communications Inc. during the companies’ merger have overwhelmingly voted to strike amid concerns over job security following recent layoffs and voluntary departures.

The union representing the workers, who are based in Vancouver, Richmond, Surrey and Langley, B.C., says those job losses call into question Rogers’ commitment to create 3,000 new jobs in Western Canada over five years — a federally mandated condition of the $26-billion takeover.

In July, Rogers began offering voluntary departure packages and confirmed an unspecified number of employees were laid off as it integrated with Shaw and worked to eliminate duplication.

Jayson Little, a spokesperson for United Steelworkers union Local 1944, says Rogers is seeking to erode contractual language that prevents staff technicians’ work from being performed by contractors at homes and businesses. Rogers did not immediately provide comment.

The union says its members will be in position to walk off the job in late October if the impasse hasn’t been solved after receiving a 99.6 per cent strike mandate in last Friday’s vote.

The two sides have been at the bargaining table since February as the union’s members work under the terms of their previous collective agreement that expired on March 23.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

