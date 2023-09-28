Puslinch fire and rescue partnering with Enbridge in fire and carbon monoxide campaign

Send this page to someone via email

Puslinch Fire and Rescue Service is teaming up with Enbridge Gas in a campaign on the dangers of fire and carbon monoxide.

Enbridge is donating $315,000 to Safe Community Project Zero, a public education campaign that will provide more than 10,000 alarms to residents in 50 municipalities across Ontario.

The Fire Marshal’s Public Fire Safety Council is also partnering in this initiative.

Puslinch Fire and Rescue Service received 144 combination smoke and carbon monoxide alarms through the program.

According to a news release, the program has provided more than 86,000 alarms to fire departments across Ontario over the past 15 years.

“This donation of alarms will assist us in our goal of having working alarms correctly installed in every required building,” Puslinch fire Chief Tom Mulvey said in a statement.