Canada

Care village ‘pops up’ in downtown Calgary to help vulnerable population

By Norma Reid Global News
Posted September 27, 2023 6:52 pm
Participants in the pop-up care village in downtown Calgary on Sept. 27. View image in full screen
Participants in the pop-up care village in downtown Calgary on Sept. 27. Global News
It’s considered a one-stop shop for non-profits. Wednesday, a ‘Pop-Up Care Village’ was held in Calgary.

“People experiencing systemic vulnerability such as homelessness, poverty, food insecurity, cultural barriers can come to access services from the 50 plus organizations that are here,” explained organizer Hanna Woodward.

Roughly 100 volunteers spent the day at Olympic Plaza, the Cathedral Church of the Redeemer greenspace and the Historic Firehall No. 1. Everything from pet care, to housing information to salon services like massages were being offered for free.

“A lot of our volunteers are either people with lived experience or a lot of students who are really trying to get their foot in the door to helping people,” explains Woodward.

Students like Courtni Smith, who currently attends Del Mar College, says she performed at least seven haircuts.

“It feels fulfilling as well getting to help people that actually need it,” Smith says.

More than 500 people accessed care at the one-day event. Organizers say it’s a chance for all the organizations to collaborate in one place, network and to discuss how to better carry out their duties. Also, it’s a chance for the public to be inspired to volunteer.

 

 

HomelessnessCalgaryFreecareCalgary Good NewsNonprofitHaircutspop up care village#OlympicPlaza#popupevent
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

