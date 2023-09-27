Portage la Prairie RCMP arrest woman armed with crowbar

Send this page to someone via email

An 18-year-old Portage la Prairie woman is facing charges after an incident early Saturday morning, Manitoba RCMP say.

Police said an officer patrolling in the Oak Bay area spotted a crowbar-wielding woman acting erratically on the street just before 1 a.m., and when the officer approached her, the woman took off on foot.

Officers gave chase, and the pursuit ended at a fence that the suspect tried to jump over. According to police, the woman turned and raised the crowbar toward an officer as he tried to take her into custody. She was arrested with the help of a taser and held overnight.

The suspect now faces charges of assaulting a police officer, resisting arrest, and possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

Portage la Prairie RCMP said no one was injured in the incident, but they continue to investigate.

