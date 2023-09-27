Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Portage la Prairie RCMP arrest woman armed with crowbar

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted September 27, 2023 4:19 pm
Portage La Prairie RCMP arrested a woman early Saturday morning. View image in full screen
Portage La Prairie RCMP arrested a woman early Saturday morning. Getty Images
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

An 18-year-old Portage la Prairie woman is facing charges after an incident early Saturday morning, Manitoba RCMP say.

Police said an officer patrolling in the Oak Bay area spotted a crowbar-wielding woman acting erratically on the street just before 1 a.m., and when the officer approached her, the woman took off on foot.

Officers gave chase, and the pursuit ended at a fence that the suspect tried to jump over. According to police, the woman turned and raised the crowbar toward an officer as he tried to take her into custody. She was arrested with the help of a taser and held overnight.

The suspect now faces charges of assaulting a police officer, resisting arrest, and possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

Portage la Prairie RCMP said no one was injured in the incident, but they continue to investigate.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Winnipeg man handed more than a dozen charges after lengthy police chase Sunday'
Winnipeg man handed more than a dozen charges after lengthy police chase Sunday
RCMPManitoba RCMPPortage la PrairieOak BayResisting ArrestPortage la Prairie RCMPcrowbar
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices