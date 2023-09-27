Saskatoon’s Broadway Theatre offers range of events in lead-up to anniversary

Send this page to someone via email

The Broadway Theatre in Saskatoon has been around since the 1940s, but the non-profit organization is celebrating its 30th anniversary.

“Since that time it has taken many shapes and forms, and in 1993 we incorporated as a non-profit, as being 100 per cent community owned and operated, and this October is our 30th anniversary,” said Lenore Maier, executive director.

Oct. 25 marks the anniversary date, and Maier said they have a full slate of programming coming to the stage in October as part of the celebration.

Events at the theatre in October range from the Feathers of Fire play, a performance from Canadian artist Dan Mangan, Zachary Stevenson’s Tribute to Buddy Holly, comedy standup from Randy Feltface, An Evening with Mary Walsh, as well as the Broadway 30th Birthday Bash.

“We have a whole bunch of different ways for people to engage with the theatre than they have been in the past,” Maier said

Maier said they’ve also created a new membership model with different tiers, adding that it gives people new entry points to the theatre.

“One membership doesn’t necessarily suit all the different people in our community, and so by having these different options it allows for easier access points for people to engage with the theatre.”