Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Entertainment

Saskatoon’s Broadway Theatre offers range of events in lead-up to anniversary

By Brody Langager Global News
Posted September 27, 2023 3:27 pm
The Broadway Theatre in Saskatoon celebrates its 30th anniversary in October, and with that a range of events are planned for the month. View image in full screen
The Broadway Theatre in Saskatoon celebrates its 30th anniversary in October, and with that a range of events are planned for the month. Global News/ Ethan Butterfield
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The Broadway Theatre in Saskatoon has been around since the 1940s, but the non-profit organization is celebrating its 30th anniversary.

“Since that time it has taken many shapes and forms, and in 1993 we incorporated as a non-profit, as being 100 per cent community owned and operated, and this October is our 30th anniversary,” said Lenore Maier, executive director.

Oct. 25 marks the anniversary date, and Maier said they have a full slate of programming coming to the stage in October as part of the celebration.

Click to play video: 'Economic impact of sports arenas on a city’s downtown core'
Economic impact of sports arenas on a city’s downtown core

Events at the theatre in October range from the Feathers of Fire play, a performance from Canadian artist Dan Mangan, Zachary Stevenson’s Tribute to Buddy Holly, comedy standup from Randy Feltface, An Evening with Mary Walsh, as well as the Broadway 30th Birthday Bash.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

“We have a whole bunch of different ways for people to engage with the theatre than they have been in the past,” Maier said

Maier said they’ve also created a new membership model with different tiers, adding that it gives people new entry points to the theatre.

“One membership doesn’t necessarily suit all the different people in our community, and so by having these different options it allows for easier access points for people to engage with the theatre.”

More on Entertainment
Saskatchewan NewsSaskatoon NewsMusicentertainmentAnniversaryPlayBroadway Theatre
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices