Health

B.C. proposes change to allow physician assistants to work in emergency rooms

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted September 27, 2023 3:30 pm
FILE - A physician assistant carries a nasal swab sample using a grabber at a COVID-19 drive-through testing site. Physician assistants can order labs and diagnostic tests and can prescribe prescriptions, among other tasks. View image in full screen
FILE - A physician assistant carries a nasal swab sample using a grabber at a COVID-19 drive-through testing site. Physician assistants can order labs and diagnostic tests and can prescribe prescriptions, among other tasks. AP Photo/Jae C. Hong
The B.C. government is making another move to add resources to the health-care system.

The College of Physicians and Surgeons of British Columbia (CPSBC), in consultation with the Ministry of Health, has posted a proposal for bylaw changes that would enable physician assistants to work in emergency departments across the province.

Public consultation and feedback can be provided for the next seven days. If approved, the amended bylaw will allow physician assistants to work in emergency departments under the direction of physicians.

“The Ministry of Health has been working with the College of Physicians and Surgeons to introduce physician assistants into B.C.’s emergency departments,” Adrian Dix, Minister of Health, said in a statement. “This will support health-care workers to provide services to patients and help patients access the services they need as we continue to build out team-based care across the health-care system.”

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Rally for better health care in Surrey'
Rally for better health care in Surrey
Physician assistants can provide a broad range of services, including patient exams, ordering laboratory and diagnostic tests, prescribing medications, managing treatment plans and advising patients on preventative care and optimal health practices.

The B.C. government estimates about 30 to 50 physician assistants are living in the province and training generally takes about 24 months before writing the certification exam.

Click to play video: 'New UBC study aims to improve rural health care'
New UBC study aims to improve rural health care
More on Health
