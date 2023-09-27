United Way Peterborough announces 2 recipients of inaugural Women United Fund

The Kawartha Sexual Assault Centre (KSAC) and the Peterborough Child and Family Centres have been named the inaugural recipients of the United Way Peterborough and District’s Women United Fund.

United Way published request for proposals in June for one-time initiatives that support women, girls and gender-diverse people focusing on personal growth, economic security and leadership. The proposals cover programs that will run from Sept. 1 to Aug. 31, 2024.

The Kawartha Sexual Assault Centre will receive $4,750 via the fund for its project “Leading Ladies” that will provide weekly leadership training women in the non-profit sector to advance into senior roles.

“KSAC is honoured to have received funds through the Women United Fund,” said Brittany McMillan, KSAC executive director. “With this funding we will be able to provide leadership training and expertise to women in the non-profit sector. Our Leading Ladies curriculum will create a safe community for women to support their growth as future leaders.”

The Peterborough Child and Family Centres’ project “Empowering Two Generations” will receive $11,050 in funding to support young, parenting women through life-skills programming. The project will enhance their current programming to ensure their vulnerable clients are able to increase their skills and confidence in areas of parenting, health, wellbeing, educational support financial literacy, and personal development.

Participants will also be supported with access to transportation, childcare, and a meal to reduce barriers in accessing the programs and services at PCFC.

“Peterborough Child and Family Centres has been providing support to vulnerable pregnant women, parents, and their young children for almost 30 years,” said CEO Nicola Lyle. “We are thrilled to have the opportunity to expand our work with young parenting women, providing the tools they need to overcome barriers to employment and education, build resilience, and improve their families’ wellbeing.”

The funding was courtesy of former Peterborough-Kawartha MP Maryam Monsef, founding chairperson of the Women United Peterborough.

“Tough economic times are often toughest on women and women-led families,” said Monsef. “I applaud every agency working to support women and the most vulnerable in our community. Thanks to the team at United Way for working with me to establish the Women United Fund and for selecting two projects that offer professional and personal development opportunities for young moms and leaders in the non-profit sector. I look forward to building on this momentum with the Women United Steering Committee and our caring community.”

Betsy Farrar, manager of community impact at United Way Peterborough, says the fund embodies what is possible when the community works together toward a shared goal.

“This grant was not only made possible through Maryam’s generous donation, but also her drive and awareness of local issues as the founding chair of our local Women United group,” she said. “In addition, we want to extend our gratitude to all of the applicants who brought forward creative and compassionate solutions to complex gender-based issues.”