Canada

Corus ending production of Entertainment Tonight Canada amid ‘challenging’ landscape

By Staff Global News
Posted September 27, 2023 12:34 pm
The hosts of Entertainment Tonight Canada stand on set. View image in full screen
The hosts of Entertainment Tonight Canada stand on set. Production of the show was cancelled on Sept. 27, 2023. Corus Entertainment
Corus Entertainment is ending the production of Entertainment Tonight Canada, the company announced on Wednesday morning.

In a statement shared by Corus CEO Doug Murphy, the broadcaster said the decision reflects “the ongoing advertising recession and a challenging media landscape, as well as the costs of producing a daily entertainment newsmagazine show.”

“None of this diminishes the calibre of the award-winning show, its content, and the dedicated and talented ET Canada team,” Murphy wrote. “We offer the team sincere thanks for their meaningful contributions over 18 years, entertaining our Global TV audiences night after night.”

Corus is the parent company of Global News.

The final air date for Entertainment Tonight Canada will be on Oct. 6, 2023, and encore specials “celebrating the history and impact of ET Canada” will air in the same timeslot until Oct. 31.

Staff at Entertainment Tonight Canada were notified of the decision on Wednesday morning.

Murphy said the decision is part of Corus’s focus on current and emerging priorities.

ET CanadaCorus EntertainmentEntertainment TonightEntertainment Tonight Canadaend of et canadaentertainment tonight canada endinget canada endinglast et canada show
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

