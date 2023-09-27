Corus ending production of Entertainment Tonight Canada amid ‘challenging’ landscape

Send this page to someone via email

Corus Entertainment is ending the production of Entertainment Tonight Canada, the company announced on Wednesday morning.

In a statement shared by Corus CEO Doug Murphy, the broadcaster said the decision reflects “the ongoing advertising recession and a challenging media landscape, as well as the costs of producing a daily entertainment newsmagazine show.”

“None of this diminishes the calibre of the award-winning show, its content, and the dedicated and talented ET Canada team,” Murphy wrote. “We offer the team sincere thanks for their meaningful contributions over 18 years, entertaining our Global TV audiences night after night.”

Corus is the parent company of Global News.

The final air date for Entertainment Tonight Canada will be on Oct. 6, 2023, and encore specials “celebrating the history and impact of ET Canada” will air in the same timeslot until Oct. 31.

Staff at Entertainment Tonight Canada were notified of the decision on Wednesday morning.

Murphy said the decision is part of Corus’s focus on current and emerging priorities.