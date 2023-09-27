Prince Albert, Sask. union workers reach tentative agreement with the city

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Prince Albert and the city union workers have reached a tentative agreement after a couple of days of negotiations.

CUPE 882 made the announcement late Tuesday, saying the agreement includes coverage for vision care as well as employee and family assistance program coverage being expanded for non-permanent employees.

“The wage offer from the employer remains the same, with a Memorandum of Understanding on market supplements to adjust wages for hard to recruit classifications. In addition, the pay bands will be adjusted to bring the lowest paid workers above minimum wage,” the union’s release release.

The union membership will vote on whether or not to accept the offer on Friday.

“The bargaining committee has worked hard to make gains at the table. Moving forward, the next steps are in the hands of our membership,” said Mira Lewis, CUPE national representative.

Job action started on Aug. 10 with a full withdrawal of services on Sept. 11.

Global News has reached out to the City of Prince Albert for comment.

