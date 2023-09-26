University of Regina introduces new Indigenous engagement plan to further reconciliation

Send this page to someone via email

The University of Regina is taking steps towards reconciliation, aiming to position itself as a leader in Indigenous engagement and education.

It’s all happening through a new strategic plan the University calls “Tapwewin kwayaskwastâsowin, Truth and Putting Things Rights.” The end goal is a more inclusive and culturally affirming environment for students and staff.

“There is going to be some systemic changes around policy, procedures, curriculum, and not just around Indigenous peoples teaching subject areas,” Lori Campbell, the Indigenous Engagement associate vice-president at the university said.

The plan consists of 34 actions grouped into four themes: student success, spaces and places, teaching and learning and community building.

The plan was developed through engagement with Indigenous and non-Indigenous students, staff, faculty and community members.

The plan showcases opportunities to “decolonize academic practices and curricula and strengthen Indigenous-centered research,” a press release outlined.

“This includes transforming governance and administration, improving Indigenous student supports, and advancing meaningful community engagement with Indigenous peoples, leaders, organizations and communities.”

University of Regina president and vice-chancellor Jeff Keshen believes the plan is a chance to do meaningful work “in what is a historic necessity.”

“This plan provides the opportunity and the means for us to do better,” he said. To gain a stronger understanding of why reconciliation is necessary, to determine what steps we might take as individuals and as a university community, and to meaningfully take those steps on our collective journey as Indigenous and non-Indigenous people alike.”

A full copy of the plan can be found on the Office of Indigenous Engagement website.