London Children’s Museum unveils progress on new location

Send this page to someone via email

As construction continues into their new location at 100 Kellogg Lane, the London Children’s Museum unveiled final exhibit designs on Tuesday.

The soon-to-be 36,000-square-foot facility was designed in partnership with over 500 children, families and community partners and is set to open in fall 2024.

The @ldnchildmuseum unveiled the progress of construction underway for their new location at @100Kellogg #ldnont pic.twitter.com/iLPpQA1YHQ — Amy Simon (@AmySimonGlobal) September 26, 2023

Story continues below advertisement

As Canada’s first-ever children’s museum, Kate Ledgley, executive director for the London Children’s Museum, said that the move will “mark a major milestone” in the museum’s 45-year history in the Forest City.

“This space will allow us to reach more children and families,” she said. “We’re looking at about 145,000 people a year coming to this space, both from in London as well as outside of London.”

View image in full screen A few designs made by children for the planning of a new London Children’s Museum. Amy Simon / Global News

She stressed that “the demand is there,” recording over 100,000 visitors so far this year to their current location at 21 Wharncliffe Rd. S.

“The London Children’s Museum has always been here to help our littlest Londoners thrive with self-directed learning, exploration and unique experiences that build confidence and resilience,” Ledgley said, adding that the “new space will make this critical learning opportunity possible for even more children.”

Story continues below advertisement

According to Ledgley, the new museum will feature the following exhibits:

Branching Out : An accessible treehouse village

: An accessible treehouse village Discovery Lab : Offering STEAM-based opportunities “from making to experimenting”

: Offering STEAM-based opportunities “from making to experimenting” Farm Works : A farm and factory setting featuring the region’s history in manufacturing, industry and agriculture

: A farm and factory setting featuring the region’s history in manufacturing, industry and agriculture Community Roots : A “child-sized” town inspired by London and combining local culture and history

: A “child-sized” town inspired by London and combining local culture and history Unearthed : A space to explore the world of dinosaurs with a dig pit, dig lab, and an immersive cave system

: A space to explore the world of dinosaurs with a dig pit, dig lab, and an immersive cave system Above and Beyond : Focused on exploration and learning about the galaxy

: Focused on exploration and learning about the galaxy Stream : Inspired by the Thames River, the exhibit is dedicated to the exploration of water physics and life on water

: Inspired by the Thames River, the exhibit is dedicated to the exploration of water physics and life on water The Annex: An open space, event venue, and home for temporary exhibits with a focus on London’s culture, arts and heritage

“The new children’s museum was designed for children, by children,” says executive director, Kate Ledgley #ldnont pic.twitter.com/deh4zIBqeA — Amy Simon (@AmySimonGlobal) September 26, 2023

Back in 2018, the museum announced that they would be moving to the east end of the city and continued the planning and design process throughout the pandemic.

Story continues below advertisement

Ledgely said that the timing of the new museum “could not be better.”

“We all understand the effect the pandemic has on children and families, and that families continue to feel heightened stress and pressure even today, including fewer opportunities to learn through play,” she said.

Bill Tucker, campaign co-chair with the London Children’s Museum, told Global News that their goal is to “create a welcoming and nurturing environment” with the new space, adding that the piece that excites him the most with the new exhibits is “the potential.”

“It’s the potential for a revolving door,” he said. “It’s the potential for a family experience, [and] it’s the potential for kids to learn their positionality in our community.”

Tucker added that “the excitement and enthusiasm that’s catching the community and donors has them absolutely hooked.”

“How can you not support a kids museum?”

View image in full screen A child’s drawing used in the planning of the new London Children’s Museum at 100 Kellogg Lane. Amy Simon / Global News

Museum officials also announced on Tuesday that they’re entering the final phase of its $23-million capital campaign.

Story continues below advertisement

With $18 million already raised from donors, including a $2.9-million investment from the federal government, the museum is looking to raise the remaining $5 million through community funding.

“We believe igniting wonder and curiosity of children through play is an extremely important focus now, and for our future leaders,” said Tucker, who is also the former director of education with the Thames Valley District School Board (TVDSB).

Additionally, the new location is expected to help drive additional tourism and economic developments, projecting an estimated contribution of $6.4 million annually to the local economy, according to museum officials.

“We are really excited to be moving to this new home, [but] we’re also really excited to be growing with the city and well as families,” Ledgley added.

More information about the new location and exhibits and be found on the London Children’s Museum website.