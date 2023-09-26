RCMP, Bear Clan Patrol search for missing Thompson, Man. teen

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP in Thompson and Winnipeg’s Bear Clan Patrol are asking the public to keep an eye out for a teen girl not seen since last week.

Mounties say Vera Lynn Flett, 14, was last seen in the community on Sept. 22, but is now believed to be in Winnipeg.

She is described as five-feet-six-inches tall with shoulder-length brown hair and brown eyes.

RCMP and the Bear Clan Patrol are actively searching both Thompson and Winnipeg, but have yet to find her.

Vera Lynn Flett. RCMP handout

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Thompson RCMP at 204-677-6909, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit a tip online at http://www.manitobacrimestoppers.com.

