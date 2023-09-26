Menu

Canada

RCMP, Bear Clan Patrol search for missing Thompson, Man. teen

By Nicole Buffie Global News
Posted September 26, 2023 5:55 pm
The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police "E" Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday April 13, 2018. Mounties in Thompson, Man., are searching for a missing teen not seen since Sept. 22. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck. View image in full screen
RCMP in Thompson and Winnipeg’s Bear Clan Patrol are asking the public to keep an eye out for a teen girl not seen since last week.

Mounties say Vera Lynn Flett, 14, was last seen in the community on Sept. 22, but is now believed to be in Winnipeg.

She is described as five-feet-six-inches tall with shoulder-length brown hair and brown eyes.

RCMP and the Bear Clan Patrol are actively searching both Thompson and Winnipeg, but have yet to find her.

Vera Lynn Flett
Vera Lynn Flett. RCMP handout
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Thompson RCMP at 204-677-6909, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit a tip online at http://www.manitobacrimestoppers.com.

Click to play video: 'Mounties still looking for missing Portage la Prairie man 15 months after disappearance'
Mounties still looking for missing Portage la Prairie man 15 months after disappearance
