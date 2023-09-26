New Montreal real estate project designed to be a game changer

Send this page to someone via email

Construction is well underway on a new mixed-use real estate development project in Griffintown.

But this one comes with an environmental twist — the building, consisting of residential apartment units, office space and retail outlets is designed to be carbon neutral when finished.

Work crews are also using renewable construction material to build the highrise complex.

“I’m really thrilled by this project that we put together. All the pieces to make it work,” Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante, said at a news conference on Tuesday.

The promoters won an international competition to design a sustainable building that helps contribute toward a green circular economy.

“This is a symbol of the kind of life we can offer to citizens of our cities in a climate-safe future, a thriving future,” Mark Watts, C40 Cities executive director, said.

The project will include more than 300 apartment units leased at market value and will include dozens of subsidized places reserved for affordable and social housing.

The vacancy rate in Montreal for apartment units sits at a four-year low.

Finding new affordable housing is critical for people earning low incomes.

The chief architect says this project will help.

“The affordable housing is in the main building. Social housing (continues) along Nazarath Street,” Joan Renaud, of ACDF Architecture, said.

Promoters and the mayor hope the sustainable lifestyle this building is designed to embrace will serve as a template for future projects.

“This is the city I envision. And I know that Montrealers are attached to those values,” Plante said.

The construction and landscaping is scheduled to be finished by the end of 2024.