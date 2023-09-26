Saskatchewan NDP outline party priorities ahead of fall sitting

Send this page to someone via email

The Saskatchewan NDP outlined their priorities ahead of the fall sitting, saying they were focusing on what they heard on the doorsteps.

“Governments can’t serve people if they don’t first listen to them,” NDP Leader Carla Beck said in Saskatoon Tuesday.

Beck said she and her team have been travelling across the province listening to people.

“After 16 years of the Sask. Party government, this is a government that has lost sight of the people they are supposed to serve.”

She said the Sask. Party priorities didn’t match up with those they had spoken with.

“We hear concerns about a government that seems more intent on division than actually solving problems, quick to point fingers and quick to make excuses.”

Beck said one in six people in the province are without a family doctor.

She said families are struggling as well to save money.

“Health care and the cost of living, those are the issues that my team will be laser-focused on addressing in the runup to the session.”

She said those were the two issues that were the most important to the people they had spoken with in the province.

Beck said she heard from residents that they were looking for leaders willing to step up and solve problems instead of creating division.

“This summer, I don’t know how much the Sask. Party spent on billboards trying to tell you that your life was better instead of actually making it better. One of those billboards was right outside the food bank in Regina, a food bank like other food banks in the province that has seen a 40-year high in the number of people using that food bank.”

Beck said there were many other issues worth getting into, but said affordability, access to jobs and healthcare were top of mind.

Global News reached out to the Sask. Party government to get their agenda ahead of the fall sitting and received a statement.

“As Premier Moe has indicated, our government’s focus is to build and protect Saskatchewan – to continue building a strong economy, strong communities and strong families, and to protect all we have built together from threats like federal intrusion and economic challenges like inflation, along with protecting parental involvement in education.”

The province added that the Speech from the Throne will be delivered on Oct. 25.