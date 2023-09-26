Police identify victims after fishing boat sinks off Quebec coast

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec provincial police have identified the three fishers who died after their boat sank off of Quebec’s Lower North Shore early Monday morning.

Provincial police spokesman Sgt. Hugues Beaulieu says the three men were Yves Jones, 65, Dean Lavallée, 53, and Damon Etheridge, 36, all from Blanc Sablon, Que., about 1,300 kilometres northeast of Montreal.

He says the two men and one woman rescued after the Silver Condor sank are expected to survive.

2:06 B.C. man who left dead fish at ‘The Goonies’ house rescued from capsized boat, arrested

Lt.-Cmdr. Len Hickey of the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre in Halifax says an Armed Forces rescue helicopter recovered five of those aboard the boat, while the sixth was recovered by a Coast Guard vessel.

Story continues below advertisement

He says the Silver Condor had already sunk by the time rescuers arrived – nearly four hours after a distress signal was received at around 2:30 a.m.

The Transportation Safety Board said it has been notified of the fatal sinking but has not decided whether a formal investigation will be opened.