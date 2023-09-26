Menu

Police identify victims after fishing boat sinks off Quebec coast

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 26, 2023 4:02 pm
Quebec provincial police say three people are dead after a fishing boat sunk off the province's Lower North Shore.
Quebec provincial police say three people are dead after a fishing boat sunk off the province's Lower North Shore. A Coast Guard helicopter flies over the port of St. John’s on Saturday, June 24, 2023. Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press
Quebec provincial police have identified the three fishers who died after their boat sank off of Quebec’s Lower North Shore early Monday morning.

Provincial police spokesman Sgt. Hugues Beaulieu says the three men were Yves Jones, 65, Dean Lavallée, 53, and Damon Etheridge, 36, all from Blanc Sablon, Que., about 1,300 kilometres northeast of Montreal.

He says the two men and one woman rescued after the Silver Condor sank are expected to survive.

Lt.-Cmdr. Len Hickey of the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre in Halifax says an Armed Forces rescue helicopter recovered five of those aboard the boat, while the sixth was recovered by a Coast Guard vessel.

He says the Silver Condor had already sunk by the time rescuers arrived – nearly four hours after a distress signal was received at around 2:30 a.m.

The Transportation Safety Board said it has been notified of the fatal sinking but has not decided whether a formal investigation will be opened.

