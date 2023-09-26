Menu

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

First Nations leaders from Ring of Fire region demand meeting with Premier Ford

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 26, 2023 12:55 pm
Members of the Land Defence Alliance, left to right, Chief Rudy Turtle of Grassy Narrows First Nation, Sol Mamakwa MPP, Elder Alex Moonias from Neskantaga First Nation and Cecilia Begg from Kitchenuhmaykoosib Inninuwug First Nation hold a press conference at Queen's Park in Toronto on Tuesday, September 26, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Carlos Osorio. View image in full screen
Members of the Land Defence Alliance, left to right, Chief Rudy Turtle of Grassy Narrows First Nation, Sol Mamakwa MPP, Elder Alex Moonias from Neskantaga First Nation and Cecilia Begg from Kitchenuhmaykoosib Inninuwug First Nation hold a press conference at Queen's Park in Toronto on Tuesday, September 26, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Carlos Osorio. COS
TORONTO — Leaders of several First Nations from the Ring of Fire region in northern Ontario have demanded a meeting with Premier Doug Ford.

Grassy Narrows First Nation Chief Randy Turtle says he and other Indigenous leaders are upset with Ford, who has not met directly with the group over mining claims in the Ring of Fire region.

Ford wants to mine the Ring of Fire for metals to be used as part of his vision for an end-to-end manufacturing chain for electric vehicles and the batteries that power them.

Grassy Narrows, Wapekeka, Neskantaga, Kitchenuhmaykoosib Inninuwug, and Muskrat Dam First Nations have created the Land Defence Alliance in an effort to defend their territories.

Turtle says the First Nations want to talk to Ford about the increasing number of mining claims on their traditional territory.

Ford says in the legislature that he is the most accessible premier who always returns phone calls to First Nation leaders.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

